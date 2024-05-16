PoK part of India, we will take it back: Amit Shah

Serampore: With protests escalating in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said PoK is part of India and they will take it back.

Addressing a rally in Serampore, Shah said while peace has returned to once trouble-torn Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir “now echoes with slogans of Azaadi and protests.

“After the abrogation of Article 370 by the government in 2019 peace has returned to Kashmir. But now we witness protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Earlier slogans of Azaadi were heard here, now the same slogans are heard in PoK. Earlier stones were pelted here, now stones are pelted in PoK,” he said.

Hitting out at Congress leaders for not supporting the demand of taking over PoK, Shah said, “Congress leaders like Mani Shankar Aiyar say it should not be done as they have an atom bomb. But let me say this Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is part of India and we will take it.”

Shah said the present Lok Sabha elections are about “choosing between corrupt leaders of INDI alliance and honest politician Narendra Modi, who despite being Chief Minister and then Prime Minister never had an allegation of single paisa against him.”

“Bengal has to decide whether it wants infiltrators or CAA for refugees. Bengal has to decide whether it wants to vote for jihad or vote for Vikas,” he said.

Taking a dig at the Mamata Banerjee government, he referred to the legendary Indian movie, ‘Hirak Rajar Deshe (In the Land of the Diamond King)’, directed by iconic film-maker late Satyajit Ray, which depicted the rise and fall of an autocratic and oppressive ruler.

According to Shah, had Ray been alive now, he would surely have directed a movie titled ‘Hirak Ranir Deshe (In the Land of the Diamond Queen)’, depicting the misrule of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)