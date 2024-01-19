Jeddah: Gulf region carriers are experiencing a surge in capacity and passenger traffic, signing long-term deals for new aircraft. UAE airlines are planning to hire across various professions, particularly focusing on cockpit and cabin positions, IT roles, and technicians.

Emirates Airlines has announced the recruitment of 5,000 staff in 2024 from six continents. The drive targets recent graduates, hospitality professionals with a year of experience, and soon-to-graduate individuals. Those with internships or part-time job experience are encouraged to apply.

We’re recruiting 5,000 cabin crew globally in 2024 and we’re coming to a city near you.



If you want to travel the world and you’re a fresh graduate with some part-time experience, apply here. https://t.co/WNNrNPxJlu pic.twitter.com/RUmRVP8Mem — Emirates (@emirates) January 16, 2024

The recruitment aligns with the upcoming arrival of the Airbus A350 fleet in mid-2024 and the Boeing 777 Xs in 2025. New recruits will receive training in hospitality and life skills, involving travel to 140 cities in 76 countries.

Open days for the 2024 drive will be hosted in 460 cities, with Middle East events in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. In 2023, the airline hired 8,000 cabin crew, totaling 21,500 members as of August 2023.

Cabin crew pay includes a fixed basic salary, hourly pay for operated flights, and meal allowance, totaling $2,830 per month. Benefits include medical insurance, free accommodation with utilities, and transportation to and from the airport.

Eligible candidates can apply online on the Emirates Group Careers website. Recruitment events may be by invitation only, requiring online application and invitation waiting. The recruitment drive includes an introduction, assessment with group activities, an online test, and a final interview.

Required documents include an up-to-date digital CV in English, a valid ID or passport copy, and an education certificate copy. Abu Dhabi’s Wizz Air is also hiring new staff as it expands its fleet.