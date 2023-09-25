Srinagar: The coordinated efforts of Dial 112, along with the police and army, led to the successful rescue of a stranded family who had lost their way deep in the forests of Bangus Valley. The family, consisting of 11 individuals, including five women and five small children, had embarked on a picnic trip to Bangus Valley in Kupwara in a Scorpio vehicle. While returning, they took a route through Upper Rajwar Wader Bala towards Handwara but found themselves lost and their vehicle stuck in the dense forest.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a state of distress, they reached out to Dial-112 for urgent assistance. The dedicated team at Dial-112 promptly alerted the relevant police units in the area. Acting swiftly, the Incharge of Police Post Zachaldara, along with a police contingent and Army personnel from 21RR, initiated a rescue operation.

After extensive efforts, the joint team successfully located the stranded family, saving the lives of all 11 members. The family was then transported to Police Post Zachaldara, where they were provided with accommodations and refreshments for the night. Additionally, a JCB arranged by the police retrieved their stuck vehicle, and the family was escorted back to the main road, enabling them to continue their journey home.