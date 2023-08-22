59-Year-Old Man Injured in Bear Attack in Handwara Succumbs to Injuries at SKIMS Soura

Ghulam Mohuidin Malik, a 59-year-old man, who sustained critical injuries after being attacked by a black bear while working in his orchard in the Drangsoo Mawar area of Handwara, has tragically passed away.

Officials reported that Mr. Malik was initially taken to GMC Handwara for medical attention and later referred to SKIMS Soura for specialized treatment. Despite the efforts of medical professionals, he succumbed to his injuries earlier today.