‘Duplicate Kejriwal’: Gwalior chaat seller has an uncanny resemblance to Delhi CM

Chanidgrah: You have to see it to believe it. This chaat stall owner in Gwalior has an uncanny resemblance to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

A video of the Kejriwal doppelganger was shared on YouTube and it has gone viral. The video was shared by food blogger Karan Dua, also known by his handle ‘Dil Se Foodie’. ‘Gupta Chaat’ is the name of the stall located at Gwalior’s Phool Bagh area in front of Moti Mahal.

The owner of the stall, in the video clip, is heard saying many people have told him that he looks like Arvind Kejriwal. In fact, people had commented on this observation in his earlier videos as well.

Food blogger Karan Dua joked that if he wore a muffler in winters, he would resemble the political leader even more. YouTube users couldn’t help but comment on the viral video. “Wow it’s miracle,” wrote one user while another said, “Kejriwal should meet him at least once.”