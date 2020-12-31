Dullo reviews preparedness for Covid vaccination in J&K, handling of UK returnees

JAMMU: Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo, today chaired an officers meeting to review preparedness for Covid -19 vaccination expected to be launched after 15th of January 2021 besides taking stock of implementation of AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme in Jammu and Kashmir.

Financial Commissioner also had detailed deliberation on functioning of Jan Aushadhi and Amrit stores, vital healthcare issues besides discussing handling of UK returnees.

The meeting was attended by Director SKIMS, Soura Srinagar, Chief Executive Officers, JKSHA, J&K, Principals Government Medical College, Jammu and Srinagar, Managing Director, JKMSCL, Jammu, Directors Health Service, Jammu and Kashmir, Director Family Welfare, MCH & Immunization, J&K, State Drug Controller, J&K while Deputy Commissioners, Chief Medical Officers, Medical Superintendents of District Hospitals and other concerned officers participated through video conferencing.

A Power point Presentation was presented highlighting the broad contours of the plan and preparations being put in place for Covid vaccination in the Union Territory. The PPP focussed on several important issues regarding the subject which inter alia included key assumptions during COVID-19 vaccination, vaccination booths, vaccination rooms, observation rooms, inter sectoral convergence within departments, public and private health facilities mapped in CoWIN and related matters.

It was informed in the meeting that as part of phased introduction of Covid vaccination the first round would be covering the healthcare Workers, frontline workers and high risk population including those above 50 years of age and less than 50 years with associated co-morbid conditions. It was also informed that further phases may be planned based on vaccine availability and epidemiology besides high risk group will further be categorized as 50-60 years, 60-65 and above 65 years.

Financial Commissioner, while exhorting all the stakeholders to put in their best for making this vaccination programme a grand success, said that the goal of the department is to protect public health, minimize societal and economic impact by reducing Covid-19 mortality. He asked the officers for inclusion of Anganwari workers and employees of Revenue department in the first round of the vaccination in view of the nature of their services.

Dulloo, while taking stock of preparations regarding the vaccination, was informed that the session site planning has been envisaged keeping in view the socio-economic, demographic and climatic considerations of the UT. Besides, great care is being taken to minimize chances of any adverse impact following the immunization.

Regarding Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY SEHAT scheme, Financial Commissioner had a detailed assessment of district wise registrations and BIS status report till December this year besides reviewing other important aspects of the programme.

Dulloo asked the officers to accelerate the process of preparing Golden Cards of the registered persons so that they get benefitted at the earliest. He also directed for bringing the left over people under the ambit of this scheme in a speedy manner so that all are benefitted by this innovative and people friendly scheme of the government.

Regarding the handling of UK returnees, Financial Commissioner asked the officers to speed up the process of tracing out these travellers with the support from concerned district administrations. He asked for keeping these returnees in the government quarantine centers after they are identified.

During the meeting, a toll free number 14555 was also given for registration of any complaint or related issues regarding the AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme.