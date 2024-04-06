Dry Weather Until April 10, Night Temp Drops

SRINAGAR: The meteorological department has forecast generally dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir until April 10, with a drop in night temperatures recorded in most areas except Gulmarg and Jammu on Saturday.

According to an official, from April 11 to 12, the weather is expected to be generally cloudy, with the possibility of light rain or snow at isolated locations.

From April 13-15, he said, generally cloudy weather is expected with likelihood of intermittent light rain/snow at many places.

Regarding the temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a minimum of 4.5°C against 7.4°C on the previous night and it was 2.4°C below normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 2.5°C against 6.4°C on the previous night and it was 3.2°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 2.7°C against 4.7°C on the previous night and it was 3.1°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 3.8°C against 1.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.6°C below normal.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 2.4°C against 5.4°C on the previous night and it was 2.8°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 1.0°C against 0.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.5°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 17.1°C and it was below normal by 0.7°C for the winter capital of JK.

Banihal recorded a low of 5.8°C, Batote 8.5°C and Bhaderwah 4.8°C, he said.