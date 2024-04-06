English | اردو و
Multiple vehicles collide in Nowgam, No Injuries Reported

SRINAGAR: Over half a dozen vehicles collided in Srinagar on Saturday, with no injuries reported. The collision occurred in the Nowgam area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar District, officials said.

They said that the accident occurred on NH44 near Lasjan bypass in Srinagar, when at least six vehicles collided.

While the vehicles suffered damage, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Meanwhile, the police have taken cognisance and started an investigation. (KS)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

