English | اردو و
Contribute
Login
Saturday, April 6th 2024
Today's Paper

Mild earthquakes strike Kishtwar

by
1 min read
Earthquakes Seismograph

SRINAGAR: Officials on Saturday reported that two mild earthquakes rattled Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Friday. No damage was immediately reported due to the tremors. The epicentre of both quakes was located in Kishtwar.

According to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), an earthquake of 3.2 magnitude occurred in Kishtwar at 11:01 pm.

The depth of the earthquake was 10 kilometres below the surface of the earth at 33.34 degrees latitude and 76.62 degrees longitude, the NCS said.

Another earthquake of 3.8 magnitude occurred at 5:20 pm. The depth of the quake was 10 kilometres from the earth’s surface at 33.37 degrees latitude and 76.69 degrees longitude, the NCS said.

Leave a Reply

Latest from Blog

Discover more from The Kashmir Monitor

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading