Mild earthquakes strike Kishtwar

SRINAGAR: Officials on Saturday reported that two mild earthquakes rattled Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Friday. No damage was immediately reported due to the tremors. The epicentre of both quakes was located in Kishtwar.

According to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), an earthquake of 3.2 magnitude occurred in Kishtwar at 11:01 pm.

The depth of the earthquake was 10 kilometres below the surface of the earth at 33.34 degrees latitude and 76.62 degrees longitude, the NCS said.

Another earthquake of 3.8 magnitude occurred at 5:20 pm. The depth of the quake was 10 kilometres from the earth’s surface at 33.37 degrees latitude and 76.69 degrees longitude, the NCS said.