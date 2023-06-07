Smartphone company Xiaomi India has announced Bollywood star and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani as the brand ambassador for its range of audio and mobile accessories.

This comes after the company signed Pankaj Tripathi as brand ambassador for Redmi smartphones last month.

The actor will be seen performing audacious stunts in the new campaign for the Redmi Buds 4 Active, which the company says is the ultimate wireless earphones offering exceptional audio immersion.

Extending a warm welcome to Disha Patani into the Xiaomi family, Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer at Xiaomi India said:

Disha Patani’s dynamic and energetic personality aligns perfectly with the essence of Redmi audio and mobile accessories, as reflected in our tag line, ‘Rise. Never Fall.’ We are confident that our collaboration with Disha will elevate our brand ethos and further establish strong connections with our customers.

Commenting on the association, Disha Patani said:

It’s a pleasure to be associated with the Xiaomi family. I look forward to being a part of this journey and contributing to the growth of Xiaomi India. Together, we will inspire and empower users to embrace the spirit of never giving up, just like the Redmi Buds 4 Active.