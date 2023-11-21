GOA, NOVEMBER 21: Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), J&K is participating in prestigious 54th Annual International Film Festival India (IFFI) and 17th edition of NFDC Film Bazaar being held at Goa from 20th to 28th November 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The festival is being attended by international film stakeholders from multiple countries like Russia, Canada, UK, South Africa, among others. Jammu & Kashmir, Maharashtra, MP, Gujrat, Bihar, Uttrakhand, and Chhattisgarh are also participating in this grand event.

On the second day of the event, DIPR team led by Nodal Officer, J&K Film Policy, actively participated in 17th edition of NFDC Film Bazaar, an essential marketplace for film professionals, creating opportunities for collaboration and distribution. The team actively engaged with reputed international filmmakers from countries like United Kingdom, Russia, South Korea and others as well as the renowned filmmakers of India and representatives of Indian Motion Producers Association, PHD Chamber of Commerce and industry, New Delhi, Indian Television Academy at the JK stall of Film Bazaar providing a space for networking and the exploration of new cinematic ventures across Jammu and Kashmir.

The DIPR team during the interaction highlighted the main facets of J&K Film Policy with the visitors and addressed their queries diligently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jammu and Kashmir is one of the focus film destinations with 23rd November being focus day for J&K. The DIPR will be pitching the new J&K Film Policy and film Tourism destinations on this day and the activities will include panel discussions, presentations and screening of videos about the film policy and films being shot in J&K.

The team is represented by Joint Director, DIPR, Vivek Puri; Nodal Officer, J&K, Film Policy, Afaq Gadda; AO, DIPR, Hitesh Choudhary, Tourist Officer, Hyderabad, Mohammad Sajid Kirmaniand Film Librarian, Abid Hussain.

Pertinently, the multi-venue festival is being hosted by Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and was inaugurated by Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anuragh Thakur. The festival features film makers and artists from across countries and abroad.

No: PR/DI/23/1747/