World Diabetes Day: Here are the five warning signs of the silent killer

According to the International Diabetes Federation, 425 million people suffer from diabetes in the world. Out of this, as per their 2017 figure, there were over 72,946,400 cases of diabetes in adults in India alone.

A chronic disease that occurs either when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces, the number of people affected by this disease is on the rise. According to official WHO estimates, India had an estimated 31,705,000 diabetics in the millennium year which is estimated to grow by over 100% to 79,441,000 by 2030.

In 2016, an estimated 1.6 million deaths were directly caused by diabetes, as per WHO. A major cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, stroke, and lower limb amputation, it is important to recognise the signs of diabetes early on so that risks related to this disease could be averted. Keeping this in mind, on World Diabetes Day, we list out some warning signs of diabetes.

Frequent urination

Often, when there is excess glucose present in the blood, as is the case with type 2 diabetes, the kidneys respond to it by flushing the excess glucose out of the system through urine. This results in frequent urination. If you notice you have been frequenting the bathroom more than usual of late, it might be a good idea to check with your doctor.

Increased thirst and dry mouth

Frequent urination caused by diabetes can leave the body dehydrated. Consequently, you may develop a dry mouth and feel thirsty more often. If you notice that you feel more thirsty than usual, it could be a warning sign.

Unexpected weight loss

In the case of type 2 diabetes, cells do not get enough glucose, which may trigger weight loss. Then again, when you have frequent urination, you lose quite a lot of water weight.

Constant hunger

Diabetes may keep the sugar from your food from reaching your cells, which might lead to constant hunger. If you are always hungry and craving some munchies, you should definitely take it up with your physician.

Blurred vision

Blurred vision occurs when there are rapid changes in your blood sugar levels – from low to high or vice versa – and the eye muscles have not yet adapted to it. Blurred vision is one of the early warning signs of diabetes.

Fatigue

Fatigue is a symptom often associated with conditions related to blood sugar levels. With diabetes, poor blood sugar control typically results in hyperglycemia or high blood sugar, which can result in fatigue.

If you notice any possible warning signs or symptoms of diabetes, it is best to contact your doctor without any delay.