SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) R R Swain will hold two-hour public grievance meetings twice every month, police said on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement issued to the press a police spokesperson said that on learning that many citizens have been coming to the Police Headquarters to get their grievances redressed, with some of them raising concerns over lack of clarity about the procedure to meet the DGP, it was decided that on every 2nd and 4th Saturday of the month, two hours would be reserved (2 PM To 4 PM) for meeting persons who have grievances pertaining to police administration.

Swain, who took over as the police chief of Jammu and Kashmir on October 31 requested the complainants or person seeking redressal of the grievance to come with a written statement or application

DGP also held that the complainant or redressal seekers should have approached junior officers of concerned police units who have original mandate to redress such grievances.

“In other words, directly approaching the DGP without giving an opportunity to the concerned officers in the field is not a healthy practice for obvious reasons. Hence it was decided that priority would be given to those who had approached field police units and yet their grievances remain unresolved,” it reads.