D&FCO disallows operation of 115 drug sale establishments

SRINAGAR: The Enforcement Staff of Drugs and Food Control Organisation (D&FCO) carried out special drives within the local areas to secure due diligence with the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and rules there-under.

During the drive, more than 700 inspections of Retail Pharmacies were carried out and operations of 115 Drug Sale Establishments (46 in Jammu Province and 69 in Kashmir Province) were disallowed u/s 22 (d) of Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940 on spot for omissions/ breaches of the provisions of Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940 and rules there-under depending upon the quantum.

The defaulters have been warned to desist from repetition of such omissions as otherwise the Empowered Authorities shall proceed for cancellation of licenses.

Statutory drug samples of nearly 165 drug formulations of various categories were lifted randomly and referred to Government Analyst(s) for framing of legal opinion w.r.t strength, purity and other quality parameters.

Emphasis was laid to observe the compliance of Administrative orders issued from time to time w.r.t installation of CCTV Cameras and adoption of Computerized Billing System.

Awareness/Sensitization Programs were also conducted to educate the stake-holders about their role and responsibilities viz -a-viz curbing the menace of drug/substance abuse and its adverse impact on health of individuals.

The dealers were impressed upon to restrict their purchase from authorized dealers of manufacturing houses located within the borders of U.T of Jammu & Kashmir.

Moreover, stocks of drugs worth Rs 4,96,000 were seized from an unlicensed premises being run by one Aijaz Ahmed at Hassanpora, Bijbehara for indulging in trade of pharma products without holding licenses for the same. The matter is under investigation and legal recourse in the matter is in offing.

Drugs Controller, J&K, Lotika Khajuria, has requested the Pharma trade fraternity to cooperate with the Local Drug Authorities and help to ensure ethical trade practices.

Dealers are also requested to provide power back up within their pharmacies to ensure that for preserving the properties of drugs requiring cold chains are preserved during storage.