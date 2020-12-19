DDC polls: People of J&K have reaffirmed faith in democracy, says SEC Sharma in Kupwara

Kupwara: State Election Commissioner (SEC), K.K.Sharma Saturday said that people’s participation and peaceful conduct of eight phased elections is “explicitly showing that people of Jammu and Kashmir have reaffirmed their faith in democracy and democratic setup.”

The State Election Commissioner said this during his visit to DDC Constituency Wavoora in district Kupwara on Saturday.

The SEC was accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, P.K. Pole; Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar; Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Anshul Garg; Additional Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Nazir Ahmad Lone and concerned RO.

DIPR photo

The SEC said that polling and electoral process remained successful in Jammu & Kashmir and people voted enthusiastically, adding that about 40% voter turnout was registered in Kashmir valley during last 7 phases.

“He said the objective of the State Election Commission was to conduct free and fair election which,” he added.

Sharma added that all SOPs of COVID-19 were strictly implemented and masks and sanitizers were made available at polling stations.

Replying to media persons regarding extension of polling time beyond 2 pm, the SEC said that 2 pm concluding time is implemented across the country uniformally and the decision was implemented here also to ensure the security and safety of polling staff and police personnel.

He said the voters who were within the premises of polling stations, had voted smoothly, adding that, people of Kashmir are well versed with their rights.

The SEC visited two polling stations, Potushai and Wavoora, where 220 out of 453 and 380 out of 505 voters cast their votes till 12 noon respectively.

The SEC interacted with polling staff, party polling agents, health workers and security personnel and enquired about facilities and arrangements provided by administration