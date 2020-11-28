DDC elections: 22.12% votes polled till 11 am across J&K

Srinagar: The first phase of DDC elections 2020 recorded a voter percentage of 22.12 % across different constituencies spread over all the districts of Jammu and Kashmir till 11:00 AM.

As per the figures given by the office of State Election Commissioner, in Kashmir Division, Kupwara has recorded voting percentage of 13.492%, Bandipora 17.874%, Baramulla 12.196%, Ganderbal 23.144%, Srinagar 10.641%, Budgam 28.472%, Pulwama 3.514 %, Shopian 29.341%, Kulgam 14.911% and Anantnag 23.462% till 11.00 am.

Similarly, in Jammu division, Kishtwar has recorded voting percentage of 14.436%, Doda 25.181%, Ramban 33.392%, Reasi 30.346%, Udhampur 22.432 %, Kathua 24.262%, Samba 36.403%, Jammu 29.166 %, Rajouri 33.178% and Poonch 32.113% till 11:00 AM.