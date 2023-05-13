SRINAGAR: A meeting of District Level Committee of Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) was today held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad at DC Office Complex to take appraisal of the action taken by the concerned Departments with regard to control measures to overcome Drug menace and Narcotics.

The meeting discussed threadbare the incidences of drug addiction, areas of concern, age group of addicts, hot spots of drug abuse and cultivation of illicit poppy, cannabis in the District. The members of the Committee presented the latest report in the District regarding action taken against drug addiction and drug trafficking.

The meeting was among others attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Syed Shabir Ahmad, Superintendent of Police, Arif Amin Shah, Assistant, Programme Officer, ICDS, SDM East, SDM West, Chief Education Officer, District Social Welfare Officer, Chief Education Officer, District Social Welfare Officer, Assistant Commissioner Labour,Tehsildar Headquarter, besides Nodal Officer Colleges, representative from Airport Authority, Post Office, Private Schools Association, Incharge Drug De-addiction Centre SMHS Hospital, Incharge ATF, SKIMS Bemina and other concerned.

On the occasion, the DC stressed upon the Officers of all the line Departments including Enforcement agencies to strengthen the intelligence network to ensure better coordination in creating greater deterrence to combat dangerous trade of drug-trafficking. He said that efforts with Cooperation, Coordination and Collaboration are vital to contain the drug peddling and break the supply chain, besides taking stringent action against the culprits involved in the hazardous trade of drugs.

The DC stressed on further intensifying Deterrence at different levels including Educational campaigns at Schools and Colleges levels to sensitize students and common masses about ill effects of drugs as well as encouraging healthy activities and hobbies to discourage the drug abuse.

The DC asked the Nodal Officer Colleges and Chief Education Officer, Srinagar to conduct seminars, rallies and other programmes on the harmful effects of drug menace in Educational Institutions of the District so that youth is discouraged from tempting towards drugs.

The DC laid stress on identification of drug hotspots in the District and asked the enforcement agencies to conduct raids on such identified hotspots to nab the drug peddlers.

The DC also emphasised on effective functioning of Addiction Treatment Facility Centres(ATFCs) to fight against drug addiction and mitigate the sufferings of the drugs affected persons. He also laid trust on ensuring proper counselling and rehabilitation for individuals struggling with addiction.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner took detailed feedback from every concerned Department regarding and measures undertaken for combating illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances and its consumption in the District to save youth from the dangerous effects of the drugs.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner said that drug abuse is a serious problem that not only affects individuals, but also families and communities. The DC also reiterated that the District Administration Srinagar is committed to create a drug-free environment in the District and will continue to take all necessary steps to achieve this goal.

With regard to enforcement efforts, the DC said District Administration Srinagar has taken a comprehensive multi-pronged approach and it has been made possible to make a significant decline in drug peddling in the. He said that crack down on drug trafficking and its peddlers would be further intensified to punish those involved in this societal heinous crime.

In order to further break the supply chain, the DC stressed on Post Office authorities to keep proper vigil on the courier services and scan each parcel as a precautionary measure.

Earlier, Incharge Drug De-addiction Centre SMHS Hospital, Dr Yasir Rather and Incharge ATF, SKIMS Bemina, Dr Majid apprised the Deputy Commissioner about the treatment facilities given to victims of drug abuse at ATFS.

During the meeting, SP Headquarter, Arif Amin Shah apprised the chair about the overall scenario of drug abuse in Srinagar and measures taken to curb the menace.

He informed the meeting that as many as 49 new drug peddlers have been detained under Narco PSA since March, 2023, besides 3 accused detained under PIT NDPS In addition, 11.72 gms of heroine, 86.2 gms of brown sugar, Charas, 4.375 kgs, 396 Bottles/syrups, 5254 capsules/tablets of psychotropic substances were recovered.

He also informed that 3.65 gm of Ganjha, 43.5 kgs of Bung/poppy straw, besides cash to the tine of Rs 1355060 were also seized from the accused.