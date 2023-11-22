SRINAGAR NOVEMBER 22:- To approve the proposed Scale of Finance(SoF) of Agriculture, Horticulture, and other allied sectors for the financial year 2024-25, a meeting of the District Level Technical Committee(DLTC) was held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here today.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner held detailed deliberations on all related aspects of each sector about the proposed scale of finance(SoF) as per the cost of cultivation for all the KCC Crops including Horticulture Crops/KCC Animal Husbandry, Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries Sericulture and Floriculture activities in District Srinagar to extend the KCC facility to the farmers.

After having a detailed discussion on the Existing and Proposed Scale of Finance (SOF) for various KCC Crops and allied Activities, the Deputy Commissioner, who is also the Chairman of DLTC finalizes the Scale of Finance of different Agriculture and Horticulture Crops for Kisan Credit Card (KCC) holders of Srinagar District under different crops including Cereals, Vegetables, Pulses, Rapeseed, Mustard/Potato, Fodder, Spices, Plantation (Sericulture, Floriculture), Animal/ Sheep Husbandry, Poultry, Fisheries etc.

During the meeting, it was decided to increase about 10% Scale of Finance (SOF) in the Horticulture, Animal/Sheep Husbandry, and Agriculture sectors.

Similarly, increased SOF was also proposed under Fisheries, Floriculture, and other allied sectors for the year 2024-25.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the occasion, the DC was informed that for the first time as many as 3769 Fishermen from Dal Lake, Nigeen Lake, Anchar Lake, and River Jhelum registered with the Fisheries Department have been covered under the ambit of KCC in Srinagar District so that they can avail the benefits scale of finance upto Rs 60000 to purchase fishing gears.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that the fixation of finance for the Agricultural and allied activities shall help the farmers of the District to take maximum advantage of various types of free credit in a hassle-free manner. He also said that the fixation on finance shall also create employment opportunities in the District through Agricultural Entrepreneur activities.

The DC also stressed on active involvement of all the stakeholders in arriving at proper scales of finance and the necessity of accurate field data. The DC also urged upon them for close coordination to ensure adequate and timely credit flow to the farmers.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Managing Director Cooperative Bank, Chief Planning Officer, Chief Agriculture Officer, Chief Horticulture Officer, Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, District Sheep Husbandry Officer, Assistant Director Fisheries, Floriculture Officer, Sericulture Officer, Lead District Manager, DDM NABARD, Representative of SKUAST and other concerned.

============