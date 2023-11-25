Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace against Al Akhdoud at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh on Friday, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner scripted another benchmark.

The Portuguese superstar now has scored the most first-division goals in football history; he has 527 career league goals now. Meanwhile, the 38-year-old also scored 61 goals in 2023.)

CR7’s brace against Al Akhdoud came in the 77th and 80th minutes and helped his side clinch three points in the Saudi Pro League.

