Cricket T20 World Cup 2021: How to watch your favourite matches on TV and online live stream

The seventh edition of the T20 world cup is all set to begin and every team is prepared for their clashes.

The preliminary round of matches will start from today which will determine the final four entrants in the 12-team event.

India was to host the tournament but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is hosting the ICC event in UAE and Oman.

Oman which is co-hosting the event will face Papua New Guinea (PNG) in the opening game of the event today while Bangladesh will play against Scotland in the evening fixture. These matches will be played in the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Al Amerat.

From today, the adrenaline of the cricket lovers will start rushing to watch the performance of their favourite teams in the mega tournament.

Given that the tournament has begun during the Work From Office, many are worried about where to watch the tournament matches.

Here we will share some of the platforms which will telecast and live stream cricket matches.

On the TV set, The T20 World Cup matches will be broadcasted on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD, and DD Sports.

It’s for the first time that DD sports will be telecasted the world cup matches for the convenience of the people having DTHs.

On online platforms, the cricket beigest T20 league will stream online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Moreover, the cricket websites including Cricbuzz, Cricinfo and other sports website portals too will display scores and written commentary.

Here’s the full schedule for the T20 World Cup.

Group Stage

Sunday, October 17

Oman vs. Papua New Guinea – 6:00 a.m. ET

Bangladesh vs. Scotland – 10:00 a.m. ET

Monday, October 18

Ireland vs. Netherlands – 6:00 a.m. ET

Sri Lanka vs. Namibia – 10:00 a.m. ET

Tuesday, October 19

Scotland vs. Papua New Guinea – 6:00 a.m. ET

Oman vs. Bangladesh – 10:00 a.m. ET

Wednesday, October 20

Namibia vs. Netherlands – 6:00 a.m. ET

Sri Lanka vs. Ireland – 10:00 a.m. ET

Thursday, October 21

Bangladesh vs. Papua New Guinea – 6:00 a.m. ET

Oman vs. Scotland – 10:00 a.m. ET

Friday, October 22

Namibia vs. Ireland – 6:00 a.m. ET

Sri Lanka vs. Netherlands – 10:00 a.m. ET

Super 12 Stage

Saturday, October 23

Australia vs. South Africa – 6:00 a.m. ET

England vs. West Indies – 10:00 a.m. ET

Sunday, October 24

TBD vs. TBD – 6:00 a.m. ET

India vs. Pakistan – 10:00 a.m. ET

Monday, October 25

Afghanistan vs. TBD – 10:00 a.m. ET

Tuesday, October 26

South Africa vs. West Indies – 6:00 a.m. ET

Pakistan vs. New Zealand – 10:00 a.m. ET

Wednesday, October 27

England vs. TBD – 6:00 a.m. ET

TBD vs. TBD – 10:00 a.m. ET

Thursday, October 28

Australia vs. TBD – 10:00 a.m. ET

Friday, October 29

West Indies vs. TBD – 6:00 a.m. ET

Afghanistan vs. Pakistan – 10:00 a.m. ET

Saturday, October 30

South Africa vs. TBD – 6:00 a.m. ET

West Indies vs. Australia – 10:00 a.m. ET

Sunday, October 31

Afghanistan vs. TBD – 6:00 a.m. ET

India vs. New Zealand – 10:00 a.m. ET

Monday, November 1

England vs. TBD – 10:00 a.m. ET

Tuesday, November 2

South Africa vs. TBD – 6:00 a.m. ET

TBD vs. Pakistan – 10:00 a.m. ET

Wednesday, November 3

New Zealand vs. TBD – 6:00 a.m. ET

India vs. Afghanistan – 10:00 a.m. ET

Thursday, November 4

Australia vs. TBD – 6:00 a.m. ET

TBD vs. West Indies – 10:00 a.m. ET

Friday, November 5

New Zealand vs. TBD – 6:00 a.m. ET

India vs. TBD – 10:00 a.m. ET

Saturday, November 6

Australia vs. West Indies – 6:00 a.m. ET

England vs. South Africa – 10:00 a.m. ET

Sunday, November 7

New Zealand vs. Afghanistan – 5:00 a.m. ET

Pakistan vs. TBD – 9:00 a.m. ET

Monday, November 8

India vs. TBD – 9:00 a.m. ET

Knockout Stage

Wednesday, November 10

First Semifinal – TBD vs. TBD – 9:00 a.m. ET

Thursday, November 11

Second Semifinal – TBD vs. TBD – 9:00 a.m. ET

Sunday, November 14

Final – TBD vs. TBD – 9:00 a.m. ET