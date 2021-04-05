COVID19 Surge: DHSK cancels leave of all healthcare workers in Kashmir

Srinagar: Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, Director Health Services Kashmir has cancelled leave granted or under consideration to doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and other official, except maternity or that taken in view of extreme medical exigencies.

“It is enjoined upon all the Chief Medical Officers/Medical Superintendents and other Territorial Offices falling within the jurisdiction of this Directorate that amid upsurge of the covid-19 pandemic, all the leaves either sanctioned or under consideration at Directorate level or at respective offices of CMOs and other DDOs in respect of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and other official of this Department are here by cancelled forthwith except Maternity Leave and Leave taken in view of extreme medical exigencies,” reads a circular issued by the DHSK Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather.

“Besides, all the Chief Medical Officers/Medical Superintendents and other Territorial Offices are directed to refrain from forwarding any kind of leave to this Directorate till further orders,” the circular added. (GNS)