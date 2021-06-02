COVID19: J&K reports 1718 more cases, 24 deaths

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 1718 fresh covid-19 cases while 24 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

They said 585 of the fresh cases were confirmed in Jammu division and remaining 1327 in Kashmir, taking the overall tally to 294078.

Seven deaths were reported from Jammu division and 17 from Kashmir Valley, taking the death toll to 3963. This is the lowest single-day death toll recorded in Jammu and Kashmir in 38 days as 21 people died on April 25.

Meanwhile, Srinagar reported 320 cases, Baramulla 102, Budgam 137, Pulwama 158, Kupwara 90, Anantnag 103, Bandipora 62, Ganderbal 53, Kulgam 81, Shopian 27, Jammu 169, Udhampur 57, Rajouri 75, Doda 52, Kathua 25, Samba 41, Kishtwar 33, Poonch 62, Ramban 49and Reasi 22.

According to the officials, 3391 more COVID-19 patients have recovered, 1327 from Jammu Division and 2064 from Kashmir valley. There are now 31579 active positive cases, 11480 in Jammu and 20099 in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, officials said two new confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) have been reported today, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed cases to 12 in the J&K.