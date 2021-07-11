COVID19: 224 new cases, one death reported in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 224 new covid-19 cases even as one person succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

They said 74 of the fresh infections were reported from Jammu Division and 150 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall case tally to 318693.

Regarding the fatality, they said, it was reported from Kashmir Valley, taking the death toll to 4357.

Providing the district-wide details, the officials said that Srinagar reported 53 cases, Baramulla 14, Budgam 10, Pulwama 23, Kupwara 8, Anantnag 12, Bandipora 13, Ganderbal 12, Kulgam 3, Shopian 2, Jammu 7, Udhampur 5, Rajouri 2, Doda 23, Kathua 12, Samba 0, Kishtwar 6, Poonch 12, Ramban 2 and Reasi 5.

Moreover, they said, 349 more COVID-19 patients have recovered, 104 122 Jammu Division and 227 from Kashmir. So far 311334 patients have recovered, leaving active cases at 3002—1412 in Jammu and 1590 in Kashmir, they said.

There was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today and thus the cumulative number of confirmed cases remained 31 in J&K.(GNS)