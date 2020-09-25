COVID19: 1218 new positive cases, J&K tally 69832

JAMMU: The Government on Friday informed that 1218 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 642 from Jammu division and 576 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 69832. Also 21 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 11 from Jammu division and 10 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 1478 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 805 from Jammu Division and 673 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 69832 positive cases, 19170 are Active Positive, 49557 have recovered and 1105 have died; 294 in Jammu division and 811 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 1513224 test results available, 1443392 samples have been tested as negative till September 25, 2020.

Till date 561149 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for observation which included 14482 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 19170 in isolation and 48752 under home surveillance. Besides, 477640 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 14024 positive cases (including 224 cases reported today) with 2182 Active Positive, 11561 recovered (including 160 cases recovered today), 281 deaths; Baramulla has 4169 positive cases (including 64 cases reported today) with 1217 Active Positive, 2831 recovered (including 50 cases recovered today), 121 deaths; Pulwama reported 3759 positive cases (including 51 cases reported today) with 491 active positive cases, 3201 recovered (including 64 cases recovered today), 67 deaths; Kulgam has 2229 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 130 Active Positive, 2056 recoveries (including 12 cases recovered today), 43 deaths; Shopian has 1995 positive cases (including 25 cases reported today) with 182 Active Positive, 1782 recovered (including 45 cases reported today), 31 deaths; Anantnag district has 3416 positive cases (including 36 cases reported today) with 418 Active Positive, 2936 recovered (including 30 cases recovered today), 62 deaths; Budgam has 4656 positive cases (including 61 cases reported today) with 1337 Active Positive and 3239 recovered (including 211 cases recovered today), 80 deaths; Kupwara has 3377 positive cases (including 31 cases reported today) with 838 Active Positive, 2474 recovered (including 18 cases recovered today), 65 deaths; Bandipora has 3300 positive cases (including 26 cases reported today) with 734 Active Positive, 2532 recovered (including 41 cases recovered today), 34 deaths and Ganderbal has 2793 positive cases (including 53 cases reported today) with 621 active positive cases, 2145 recoveries (including 42 cases recovered today) and 27 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 11387 positive cases (including 240 cases reported today) with 4327 active positive cases, 6901 recoveries (including 526 cases recovered today), 159 deaths; Rajouri has 2401 positive cases (including 44 cases reported today) with 1315 active positive cases, 1056 recovered (including 49 cases recovered today), 30 deaths; Ramban has 1257 positive cases (including 48 cases reported today) with 450 active positive, 799 recoveries (including 21 cases recovered today), 08 deaths; Kathua has 1893 positive cases (including 39 cases reported today) with 598 Active positive, 1275 recovered (including 69 cases recovered today), 20 deaths; Udhampur has 2048 positive cases (including 60 cases reported today) with 545 active positive cases, 1491 recovered, 12 deaths; Samba has 1606 positive cases (including 30 cases reported today) with 831 Active Positive, 756 recoveries (including 29 cases recovered today), 19 deaths; Doda has 2019 positive cases (including 61 cases reported today) with 1206 active positive cases, 788 recoveries (including 74 cases recovered today), 25 deaths; Poonch has 1606 positive cases (including 51 cases reported today) with 939 active positive, 657 recoveries (including 14 cases reported today), 10 deaths; Reasi has 845 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today) with 310 active positive, 530 recoveries (including 10 cases recovered today) and 05 deaths while Kishtwar has 1052 positive cases (including 55 cases reported today) with 499 active positive cases and 547 recoveries (including 13 cases reported today) and 06 deaths.

According to the bulletin, of the total 69832 positive cases in J&K 8521 have been reported as travelers while 61311 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1306 COVID dedicated beds with 927 vacant beds, 907 beds with oxygen where 721 are vacant and 136 ICU beds where 82 beds are vacant and 17 ICU beds occupied with Ventilator in Jammu division while there are 2358 COVID dedicated beds with 1742 beds vacant, 1913 beds with oxygen where 1566 beds are vacant and 144 ICU beds where 125 are vacant beds besides 9 ICU beds occupied with Ventilator in Kashmir division. There are a total of 3664 COVID dedicated beds with 2669 vacant beds, 2820 beds with oxygen with 2287 vacant beds and 280 ICU beds with 207 vacant beds and 26 ICU beds occupied with Ventilator in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

It further informed that claims under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package of the doctor from Pulwama and Bandipora and that of a health worker from Baramulla, who laid their lives while fighting against COVID-19 in the UT, have been settled and payments have been made to the affected families. Under this package, insurance cover of Rs. 50 lakh is being provided to healthcare providers across the country including community health workers, who may have to be in direct contact and care of COVID-19 patients and who may be at risk of being impacted by the virus. It also includes accidental loss of life on account of contracting COVID-19. The insurance provided under this scheme is over and above any other insurance cover being availed of by the beneficiary.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free Tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google playstore.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu .The facility will be very useful for the segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room have been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call on 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussive, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 9.59 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.