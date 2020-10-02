COVID19: 1090 more test positive, J&K tally 77253

Srinagar: Forty-five travelers were among 1090 fresh novel coronavirus cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir in last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 77253.

Among the cases, 603 are from Jammu Division and 487 from Kashmir Valley, official sources told GNS.

Giving district-wise breakup, they said Srinagar reported 181 cases, Budgam 54, Baramulla 64, Pulwama 29, Anantnag 32, Bandipora 58, Kupwara 25, Ganderbal 28, Kulgam 6, Shopian 10, Jammu 354, Rajouri 33, Udhampur 30, Kathua 21, Doda 27, Samba 20, Poonch 22, Ramban 25, Reasi 46 and Kishtwar 25.

Meanwhile, 1400 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals— 990 from Jammu Division and 410 from Kashmir Valley. (GNS)