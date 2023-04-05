Srinagar: Amid a surge in Covid cases, health experts have advised people with underlying health conditions like diabetes, heart diseases, and respiratory illnesses to remain extra careful.

For the last ten days, the UT has seen a spike in the cases of coronavirus. Data reveals that Jammu and Kashmir reported 31 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the overall number of active cases to 156. As per the officials, of the 31 new cases, 29 were from the Kashmir division, and two were from the Jammu division.

Emphasizing that there is “no need to panic”, experts however stressed that individuals with co-morbidities need to be “particularly cautious” in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases across the valley.

Public Health Specialist working with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Sheikh Mohammad Saleem told The Kashmir Monitor that people with comorbidities should be more vigilant and take extra precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic because they are at a higher risk of developing severe illness and complications if they contract the virus.

“Although there is no need to panic, it is important for individuals with underlying health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, respiratory illness, and compromised immune systems to follow public health guidelines such as social distancing, wearing masks, and practicing good hygiene to reduce their risk of infection. Additionally, they may want to consult with their healthcare provider about additional precautions they can take to protect themselves.

Quoting World health organization guidelines, a senior doctor at the Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir said that it is important to practice respiratory etiquette, for example by coughing into a flexed elbow, and to stay home and self-isolate until you recover if you feel unwell. “The elderly people with comorbidities should continue to follow all recommended precautions, such as wearing masks, practicing good hand hygiene, and social distancing. They should also avoid crowded places and gatherings and limit their interactions with others as much as possible,” the doctor said.

It’s important to note that the Jammu and Kashmir government has gone into overdrive and decided to ramp up testing. Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) wrote to Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) to increase COVID-19 testing.

“In continuation to the letter regarding COVID-19 testing, it has been observed that there is no increase in the COVID-19 testing rate. Furthermore, there hasn’t been any increase in the proportion of testing of RT-PCR which should be the benchmark of a minimum of 80 percent of total COVID-19 testing. You are directed to increase the rate of COVID-19 testing, the proportion of RT-PCR testing and ensure the establishment of flu clinics at all the health institutions as per the guidelines issued by MoHFW,” the letter said.