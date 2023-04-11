SRINAGAR:Covid positivity rate has shot up to two percent in Kashmir even as the government ramped up testing across the union territory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Official data accessed by The Kashmir Monitor reveal that from March 29 to April 4, the Covid positivity rate was 1.6 percent. From April 5 to April 10, it has shot up to 2 percent.

From March 29 to April 4, 8694 Covid tests were conducted in Kashmir. The total number of positive cases was 145. From April 5 to April 10, 11979 tests were conducted. The number of positive cases shot up to 240.

Doctors, however, tried to allay fears despite the rise in cases. “There is no need to panic. We are not facing any serious situation. This is a mild thing and we need to take precautions,” said Professor Muhammad Salim Khan, head, department of community medicine, Government Medical College, Srinagar.

Dr. Khan said people should preferably wear masks in crowded settings. “Symptoms are mild. But one needs to be alert. Wearing masks is advisable. People going outdoors or in crowded places should wear masks. People also need to follow hand hygiene and cough etiquette,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) has already written to Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) to increase COVID-19 testing.

The government has also issued directions to all the Principals of Government Medical Colleges and the Directors of Health Services in Jammu, and Kashmir to ensure the availability of Testing Kits, Drugs, and Supplies in coordination with J&K Medical Supplies Corporation Limited.

Directorate of Family Welfare has been asked to ensure the availability of COVID vaccination as per the requirements of districts to innoculate the eligible population in all districts. The government has already requisitioned 10,000 Covid vaccine shots to restart the third dose drive.

“We will start the drive once we receive the fresh stock. The vaccines have a very short shelf life. We do not want that the doses should expire. We will go slow and requisition the vaccines as per our needs and not in bulk quantity,” said an officer.