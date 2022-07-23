A couple eloping to get married because their families were against the relationship met a terrible accident leaving the boy dead and the girl critically injured.

The youngster died when his bike rammed into a divider near Pithapuram area of Andhra Pradesh on Friday. According to a news report, the patrolling police received information that a male and a female were lying beside the road with injuries after their bike was involved in a road mishap.

The cops rushed to the spot and shifted them to a private hospital in Pithapuram. They were identified as Ganesh and Deepthi of Kakinada city. Ganesh succumbed to injuries while he was being shifted to Government General Hospital (GGH) in Kakinada for better medical care. Deepthi is undergoing treatment at GGH. Her health condition stated to be critical.

According to police, both of them were in love and their parents did not agree to their marriage. They decided to elope and marry at Annavaram temple. Meanwhile, parents of Ganesh alleged that Deepthi’s family members were responsible for their son’s death. The police registered a case and took up investigation.