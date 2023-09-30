SRINAGAR: A younger brother killed his elder sibling in Doda district of Jammu division, due to a land dispute.

An official told News Agency KS that Imtiyaz Ahmad, son of Nazir Ahmad, on Saturday attacked his elder brother Ishtiyaq Ahmad in the altercation. Ishtiyaq sustained injuries and was initially transported to SDH Gundwah, later being referred to GMC Doda, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Ishtiyaq worked as a teacher, while Imtiyaz was a Special Police Officer of J&K Police. The police have already arrested two individuals in connection with the incident, and further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from KS)