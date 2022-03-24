Adapting crops to climate variability need of the hour: Advisor Bhatnagar

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today said adapting crops to climate variability and uncertainty was the need of the hour in view of the changing climatic conditions across the world.

He made these comments while speaking at the inaugural session of three-day-long ‘National Conference on Managing Weather & Climate Risks in Agriculture’ at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture Science and Technology, Kashmir (SKUAST-K).

The three day conference is being organised by SKUAST-K in collaboration with Association of Agrometeorologists Anand Gujarat-Kashmir chapter.

Addressing a large gathering of Agrometeorologists, scientists, PhD scholars, researchers, students and other delegates from across the country, Bhatnagar said that this conference is relevant in today’s time as the world is witnessing unprecedented change in climatic conditions. He added that the deliberations of this conference will significantly address the impact of climate change on agriculture.

Highlighting on the issue of rising climate change, Advisor Bhatnagar said the extreme weather events are happening on a daily basis and it is really time to take some proactive steps on the issue. He asked all the participants and delegates that some concrete steps must be taken so that less impact can be put on the agriculture sector which forms the core area of GDP of our country.

Talking about some remarkable developments the UT of J&K has witnessed in the last few years, Advisor said the whole ecosystem of Jammu and Kashmir has undergone a massive change and fast-track development and progress is happening on the ground. He added that the UT has observed transformation on all aspects like transportation, highway construction, health sector and several other fields of public importance.

Bhatnagar further remarked that with the introduction of new investment policy, J&K is emerging as an attractive destination for investments. He added that several big corporate houses of the country have shown keen interest for investments here.

The Advisor said that it is the firm resolve of our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha to make J&K one of the most developed regions of our country.

On the occasion, Bhatnagar also conferred societal awards and fellowships among the scientists and researchers of different universities of the country.

Congratulating the awardees on the occasion, Bhatnagar said their contribution to Agrometeorology is worth appreciating and their presence adds value to this conference.

Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai while speaking on the occasion highlighted climate change and its impact on the agricultural sector. He added that the brainstorming on various aspects in this conference will significantly address the issue to some extent.

Vice Chancellor SKUAST-J, Prof. J.P Sharma in his address said the topic being deliberated in this conference is of National relevance and will definitely mitigate the problems of climate change to a large extent.

Prof. Vyas Pandey, President Association of Agrometeorologists, Anand Gujarat and Prof. K.K Singh, Head Agrometeorology, IMD also spoke on the occasion. Prof. Sarfaraz Ahmad Khan, Director Research SKUAST-K in his welcome address highlighted the broad contours of this three days national conference.

A publication on the different aspects of this conference and a souvenir was also released by the Advisor on the occasion.