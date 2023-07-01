Srinagar, July 01: State Taxes Department is celebrating GST Week from 01 July to 07 July 2023 on successful completion of six years of GST in UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

In this backdrop, GST Week was inaugurated today by Additional Commissioner State Taxes (Administration & Enforcement) Kashmir Division Shri Shakeel Maqbool (ICAS) at Excise and Taxation Complex Solina Srinagar. The event was attended by Deputy Commissioner Enforcement (Central) Shri Parveez Raina (JKAS), DC IT, Analytics and Recovery Shri Farooq Ahmad Baba (JKAS), DC Enforcement (South) Shri Shahnawaz Shah (JKAS), Assisstant Commissioner IT, Shri Sarib Sehran (JKAS), State Tax Officers, employees of the department among others.

Interacting with the media fraternity on the occasion, Additional Commissioner Shri Shakeel Maqbool said that GST Week is an initiative by the State Taxes Department of J&K led by Commissioner State Taxes Dr. Rashmi Singh (IAS) to raise awareness and promote understanding of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) among businesses, general public and all stakeholders concerned. It is a week-long event dedicated to educating stakeholders about the various aspects of GST, its benefits, compliance requirements, and any recent updates or changes to the tax system.

He further added that during GST Week, Department has chalked out various activities and events on day to day basis from 01 July to 07 July including seminars, workshops, interactive sessions, panel discussions about combating novel evasion techniques, outreach programmes, Walks, treks and distribution of pamplets etc. These initiatives aim to disseminate knowledge about GST, address queries and concerns, facilitate smoother implementation, and encourage voluntary compliance.

Additional Commissioner said that designated teams led by State Taxes Officer are going to visit various business hubs in and around Srinagar as part of the GST Week, interact with customers and reward them for requesting proper tax invoices from businesses and thereby ensuring their contribution in avoidance of tax evasion.

The programme will conclude on July 07 wherein various dignitaries are expected to deliberate about successful journey of GST in J&K during the last six years and challenges ahead.