Srinagar: A new study has revealed that while the consequences of climate change have impacted apple production in prominent apple-growing regions, the high-altitude Ladakh region shows promising potential to emerge as an ideal place for producing high-quality organic apples.

Entitled, “Growing Organic Exotic Apples in Trans Himalayan Ladakh in Climate Change Scenarios,” the study was published in 2023 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, India, Section B: Biological Sciences journal.

The research studied eight different types of rare apples in the organic farming systems in the Ladakh region of the trans-Himalayas, which is at an elevation of 3343 meters.

The findings revealed that apples grown in Ladakh take longer to mature but have high sugar content, vibrant skin color, and high phenolic content (Phenolic content refers to the presence and concentration of natural compounds called phenols in a substance, such as fruits, vegetables, or beverages), similar to the major apple-growing regions in India.

“The climate and topography of the Ladakh region are favorable for growing organic apples, with fewer problems related to pests and diseases. Given the impact of climate change on apple production in major apple-growing regions, the high-altitude Ladakh region has the potential to become an excellent location for producing top-notch organic apples,” the study stated.

The results also indicated that among the apple cultivars (cultivar is a plant that has been produced by breeding), the highest yield was recorded in the Gale Gala cultivar (22.2±4.1 kg per tree), followed by the Golden Spur cultivar (17.2±7.6 kg per tree). “Therefore, we recommend using self-pollinating cultivars for large-scale planting,” the study stated.

Reports have shown that rising temperature in winter has affected apple production in lower-altitude areas of Kullu, Sirmaur, Shimla, Mandi, and Solan in Himachal Pradesh.

Junior Scientist at SKUAST, Kashmir Dr Sheikh Khursheed told The Kashmir Monitor that the adverse effects of climate change are being seen in traditional apple farming in Kashmir and other hilly regions of India.

He observed that the current weather patterns are characterized by frequent rainfall, with May being the wettest month in the past decade. Insufficient sunlight and reduced nutrient absorption from the soil can also disrupt the fruit’s growth cycle, affecting its size and color.

“Moreover, continuous rainfall increases the vulnerability of apple crops to diseases like scab. If not effectively managed in orchards, this disease can cause extensive damage. Adding to the challenges, orchardists have already sprayed their crops ten times, whereas only two to three sprays would normally suffice. If this rainy weather persists, farmers will be compelled to use additional fungicides, leading to increased production costs for crop protection,” Dr Khursheed said.

Senior Scientist at the Defense Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR), Leh, and co-author of the study Dr. Tsering Stobdan wrote in a Facebook post, “This is one of my favorite research papers from Ladakh. We had to wait seven years, from planting to fruiting, to get the field data. Presently, the contribution of Ladakh to total apple production at the national level is insignificant. However, Ladakh will be on the world map for quality organic apple production in the future,” he wrote.

The scientist said that given the changing circumstances, the high-altitude Ladakh region has the potential to become an advantageous location for cultivating high-quality organic apples,” he said.

Dr. Stobdan added the region benefits from extended daylight hours, intense sunlight, warm days, cool nights, and low relative humidity from May to October, creating favorable conditions for apple production. However, there is limited knowledge regarding the performance of exotic apple cultivars in Ladakh.

“Through this study, the researchers examined the phenological and fruit quality characteristics of eight exotic apple cultivars, shedding light on the unique and significant attributes of apples grown in the region.”