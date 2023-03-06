Srinagar: Come Spring, Kashmir is bursting at the seams with tourists.

Kashmir is witnessing early spring blossom which is the biggest attraction for tourists.

Currently, tourists from Maharashtra and Gujarat, considered as spring lovers, are booking their trips to the valley.

Such is the rush that hotels in Kashmir are booked till April.

“The current season in Kashmir is a combination of greenery, blossom, and snow. Right now, we are getting tourists in heavy numbers from Maharashtra and Gujarat. The reason behind the increased flow of tourists is the early spring blossom,” President Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) Farooq Ahmad Kuthoo told The Kashmir Monitor.

Tourism stakeholders said Kashmir has become a round-the-year destination. “We are getting a good number of tourists during the spring season because of the moderate climate,” he said.

Kashmir’s spring destinations, Badamwari and Tulip Garden, are all set to open for tourists this month.

Around 1.6 million flowers have been planted at Asia’s largest Tulip Garden. The administration has planned several programs at Badamwari for tourists.

Umar Ahmad, a travel agent, said they have added new places to the itinerary to lure more tourists to the valley.

“Paragliding has again started here in Srinagar. New attractions including fly dining restaurant apart from regular rafting and skiing are the services included by the travel agents in their packages,” he said.

Pertinently, Kashmir set a new record with 2.5 lakh tourists the place in the first two months of this year.

The number of visitors visiting Kashmir last year reached a record 25 lakh, which is a 40-year high.