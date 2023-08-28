SRINAGAR: In one more major recognition, Srinagar District has clinched a spot among Top Ranking Cities of India under Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan -2023 (Clean Air Survey) conducted by the Central Pollution Control Board, Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MEFCC) under its National Clean Air Programme.

The Srinagar has achieved the milestone in the category of Cities with a population exceeding 10 lakhs by scoring 4th Rank across the Country with Indore Ist rank, Agra 2nd and Thane City 3rd rank. While Bhopal City of Madhya Pradesh has achieved 5th rank under Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan -2023.

The Srinagar City has been judged on the basis of the steps initiated by the District Administration to improve air quality under National Clean Air Programme(NCAP).

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad who is also the Chairman of the District Level Implementation and Monitoring Committee for implementation of National Clean Air Programme(NCAP) in Srinagar has congratulated the entire Team of District Administration Sringar including Srinagar Municipal Corporation(SMC) and J&K Pollution Control Committee.

The Deputy Commissioner has said that the District Administration will continue collaborative efforts to make Srinagar City a better place to live in.

Pertinent to mention that several initiatives has been taken by District Administration Sringar under the guidance of Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad by implementing National Clean Air Programme(NCAP) to reduce PM10 levels by 2025 to improve Air Quality Index in Srinagar District.

Under NCAP, Mission Life, Rejuvenation of wastelands, Mass plantation, Fountain Construction, procurement of cleaning/sweeping machines, IEC activities are major components to improve Air Quality Index in Srinagar District.