The JKB Financial Services Limited has launched its new trading app with an aim to improve customer service.

“We are excited to announce our latest version of our app for both android and iOS versions. We’ve been hard at work these past few weeks/ months improving features to help enhance the user experience and make our service even more valuable to our customers. We request you all to update both our android and iOS versions of app to the latest version available in Play Store and App store respectively,” stated the JKB Financial Services Limited.

The new app can be downloaded here:

Android Version: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.protrade.jkb.pro&hl=en_US

iOS Version: https://apps.apple.com/in/app/jkbfsl-etrader-pro/id1600409304