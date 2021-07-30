Civilian, Four CRPF personnel injured in Baramulla grenade attack

Baramulla: A civilian and four CRPF personnel were injured in a grenade attack at Khanpora area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday afternoon.

A senior police official said that four CRPF personnel including an ASI rank officer were injured after a grenade was lobbed at security forces in Khanpora area.

He said that a civilian also received injuries in the attack. “The injured were rushed to a nearby healthcare facility for treatment,” he said.

He identified the injured CRPF personnel as ASI Kisku, constable Dayananad Kumar, Kamlesh Singh and Gautam Mandal.

The official said that soon after the attack the area was cordoned off to nab the attackers—(KNO)