Central Industry Security Force (CISF) has invited applications for the posts of Assistant Commandants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates can apply online by visiting cisf.gov.in.

Vacancy details:

Post Name Assistant Commandant Jobs

No of Posts 62 Posts

ADVERTISEMENT

Job Location New Delhi Jobs

Last Date to Apply 10/05/2022

Eligibility Details

The Union Public Service Commission will hold a Written Examination on 07th August 2022 for the recruitment of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) viz Central Industrial Security Force(CISF)

1. Exam Name: Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2022

2. Position: Assistant Commandants

3. No of Posts: 62

4. The tentative Examination number of vacancies to be filled on the results of the examination is as follows: CISF: 62

5. Minimum Educational Qualifications:

A candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree from a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section-3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification

6. Physical Standards: Candidates must meet the prescribed Physical and Medical Standards for admission to Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants), Examination, 2022

7. EXAMINATION NOTICE NO.09/2022-CPF

Age Limit

A candidate must have attained the age of 20 years and must not have attained the age of 25 years on 1st August 2022, i.e. he/she must have been born not earlier than 2nd August 1997 and not later than 1st August 2002

Application Fees

The candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) [excepting SC/ST/Female candidates who are exempted from payment of fee]

a. Before starting filling up Online Application, a candidate must have his photograph and signature duly scanned in the .jpg format in such a manner that each file should not exceed 300 KB and must not be less than 20 KB in size for the photograph and signature.

b. The candidate should have details of one Photo ID viz. Aadhar Card/Voter Card/PAN Card/ Passport/Driving License/Any other photo ID Card issued by the State/Central Government. The details of this photo ID will have to be provided by the candidate while filling up the online application form. This photo ID will be used for all future references and the candidate is advised to carry this ID while appearing for the examination.

c. The Online applications (Part I and II) can be filled from 20th April 2022 to 10th May 2022 till 18:00 Hrs.

• Applicants should avoid submitting multiple applications. However, if due to any unavoidable circumstances, any applicant submits multiple applications then he/she must ensure that the application with higher RID is complete in all respects.

• In the case of multiple applications, the application with a higher RID shall be entertained by the Commission, and the fee paid against one RID shall not be adjusted against any other RID.

• The applicants must ensure that while filling their Application Form, they are providing their valid and active E-Mail IDs as the Commission may use electronic mode of communication while contacting them at different stages of the examination process.

• The applicants are advised to check their e-mails at regular intervals and ensure that the e-mail address ending with @nic.in are directed to their inbox folder and not to the SPAM folder or any other folder.

• Candidates are strongly advised to apply online well in time without waiting for the last date for submission of Online Applications.

• Moreover, the Commission has introduced a provision of withdrawal of application for the candidate, who does not want to appear at the Examination, he/she may withdraw his/her application.

Important Instructions To Withdraw Application

1. Candidates are advised to go through the instructions carefully before filling up the request for withdrawal of the application.

2. The Commission has provided the withdrawal facility from 17.05.2022 to 23.05.2022 (till 6.00 PM) to those candidates who do not want to appear in this Examination.

3. Candidates are advised to provide the details of the registered application with the registration-id which was completed and submitted finally. There is no provision for withdrawing incomplete applications.

4. Before requesting a withdrawal, candidates must ensure that they have access to the registered mobile number and email-id which were provided by them at the time of submission of the application. Separate OTPs will be sent by the Commission on the registered mobile number and email-id. A withdrawal request will be accepted only after it is confirmed by validating the OTP details sent on the candidate’s mobile and email-id. Such OTPs will be valid for 30 Minutes only.

5. Request for generating OTP for withdrawal of application will be accepted only till 5.30 PM on 23.05.2022.

6. If a candidate has submitted more than one application form then the higher registration-id of Application (latest) will be considered for withdrawal and all earlier applications will be treated as canceled automatically.

7. After the final acceptance of the request for online withdrawal of application, the candidate must print the authenticated receipt. Once the application has been withdrawn by the candidate, it cannot be revived in the future.

8. UPSC has no provision to refund any fee amount paid by candidates, so in case of successful withdrawal of application, the fees will not be refunded.

9. On successful completion of the withdrawal of the application, an auto-generated email and SMS will be sent to the candidate’s registered email id and mobile. In case any candidate has not submitted the request for withdrawal of application he/ she may contact UPSC at email-id: [email protected] immediately.

10. Candidates are advised not to share the OTPs received via email and SMS with anybody.

Selection Process

1. The Selection Procedure/Scheme of the Examination will be as follows:

(i) Written Examination: The written examination to be conducted by Union Public Service Commission will be held on 07th August 2022 and will comprise two papers. Paper, I will be held from 10 a.m. to 12.00 Noon and Paper-II will be held from 2.00 p.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Paper I: General Ability and Intelligence – 250 Marks The questions in this paper will be of Objective (Multiple Answers) Type in which the questions will be set in English as well as Hindi.

Paper-II: General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension – 200 Marks In this paper candidates will be allowed the option of writing the Essay Component in English or Hindi, but the medium of Precis Writing, Comprehension Components, and other communications/ language skills will be English only.

(ii) Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests: Candidates who are declared qualified in the written examination will be summoned for Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests. Those candidates who meet the prescribed Physical Standards as specified

iii. Physical Efficiency Tests (PET)

(iii) Interview/Personality Test: Candidates who are declared qualified in the Medical Standards Tests, will be called for an Interview/Personality Test to be conducted by Union Public Service Commission.

(iv) Final Selection / Merit: The merit list will be drawn based on marks obtained by the candidates in the Written Examination and Interview/Personality Test.

How to Apply

1. Candidates are required to apply online only by using the website https://www.upsconline.nic.in. Brief instructions for filling up the online Application Form have been given. Detailed instructions are available on the above-mentioned website.

2. Candidate should have details of one Photo ID Card viz. Aadhaar Card/Voter Card/PAN Card/ Passport/Driving License/Any other Photo ID Card issued by the State/Central Government.

3. The details of this Photo ID Card will have to be provided by the candidate while filling up the online application form

4. The candidates will have to upload a scanned copy of the Photo ID whose details have been provided in the online application by him/her

5. This Photo ID Card will be used for all future referencing and the candidate is advised to carry this Photo ID Card while appearing for the Examination/Personality Test

6. The Commission has introduced the facility of withdrawal of application for those candidates who do not want to appear for the Examination.

7. In this regard, Instructions are mentioned in Appendix-II (B) of this Examination Notice.