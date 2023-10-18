Srinagar : Board of Directors at Chinar International, along with other Chinar team members, embarked on an arduous journey to Warwan Valley in District Kishtwar.

As per the statement, it is aimed at assessing the progress and the impact of CHINAR’s diverse programmes operating under the umbrella of the Warwan Valley Transformation Program.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Warwan Valley, nestled in the heart of the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, stands as a remote, medieval haven, isolated from the outside world for approximately 3 to 4 months each winter due to its treacherous, impassable roads. This picturesque valley, home to over 10,000 inhabitants spread across 15 villages, continues to grapple with the lack of basic necessities, including access to electricity,” it said

The statement said, “In 2016, CHINAR International entered into a collaborative partnership with the Warwan Valley Ecotourism Society (WVETS), marking the beginning of its interventions in the realms of education and youth empowerment. During this initial phase, the valley’s roads remained unpaved, and a single operational phone line served as the community’s sole link to the external world.”

It said the situation with roads and communication is much better now.

During their trip, the board members distributed school bags to around 800 children registered in the community learning centers across the Warwan Valley. “Armed with a wealth of firsthand information and experiences from their recent visit, the Chinar International team returns with renewed determination to strengthen their programs and drive positive community transformation in the remote Warwan Valley.”