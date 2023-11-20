New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) The government on Monday repatriated senior IAS officer Atal Dulloo to his Union Territories cadre, a personnel ministry order said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dulloo, a 1989-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Union Territories, or Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory cadre, is currently working as secretary for the Department of Border Management under the home ministry.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his repatriation to his parent cadre at the request of the Ministry of Home Affairs, it said.

He is likely to be appointed chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta is due to superannuate this month-end after completing 60 years of age. PTI AKV ANB