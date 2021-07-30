CBSE Class 12 result to be announced today at 2 PM

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce results for class 12 on Friday, according to officials.

“The result will be announced at 2 PM today,” a senior board official said.

The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19, and the result will be announced on basis of an alternate assessment policy by the board.

According to the evaluation policy decided by a 13-member panel set up by the board for preparing Class 12 results, the theory paper evaluation formula is 30 per cent weightage will be given to Class 10 marks, 30 percentage weightage to Class 11 marks and 40 per cent weightage to Class 12 marks obtained in unit test/mid-term/pre-board exams.

There will also be an optional exam for CBSE Class 12 students. Those who are not happy with CBSE’s alternative assessment scheme and want to improve their results, can take it.



Last year, a total of 88.78 per cent students had passed, an increase of 5.38 per cent from 2019.

In 2020, the pass percentage among girls was 92.15 per cent and among boys, it was 86.19 per cent. Girls had done better than boys by 5.96 per cent. The Pass percentage among transgender students was 66.67 per cent.



CBSE had announced that Classes 10 and 12 exams for private candidates will be conducted from August 16 to September 15. The board ruled out declaring results of the private candidates on the basis of an alternative assessment policy like that for regular candidates, saying neither schools nor CBSE has any previous assessment record for these students.

“The exams will be conducted from August 16 to September 15 and their result will also be declared in minimum possible time to avoid any difficulty to them in admission in higher education,” CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said. Earlier in the day, a group of private candidates staged a protest outside the CBSE headquarters alleging disparity between them and regular candidates.



After CBSE Class 12 results, universities will start the undergraduate admission process. The University Grants Commission in its 2021-22 guidelines said the universities will start UG admissions once Class 12 results are out, and complete the process by September-end. Classes for fresh batches will begin in October.