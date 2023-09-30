Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India today organised Integrated Communication and Outreach Programs (ICOPs) at Govt. Higher Secondary School, Rawalpora Srinagar and Government Girls Model Higher Secondary School, Kulgam.

The programmes were organised on the theme of Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) by CBC Field Offices, Srinagar and Anantnag respectively as part of a mega outreach campaign launched by CBC J&K and Ladakh Region, in the run up to Swachh Bharat Diwas to be celebrated on 2nd October. The aim of the programme was to undertake Shramdaan activities and generate mass awareness through community participation. Information about Swachhata Hi Seva -2023 campaign and its theme ‘Garbage Free India’ was provided through expert lectures, IEC material, informative standees and theme based Skit and cultural programs.

While presiding over the programme at Kulgam, Smt. Tanveera Jan, Principal GHSS Rawalpora appreciated the efforts of CBC for organizing the awareness programme. She reminded the student about their responsibility towards clean and healthy Nation. She urged the students to spent one hour in cleanliness drive on 1st October 2023 at 10:00 a.m. to join the nationwide campaign under Swachhta Hi Seva. During the programme, Shri Muhammad Sikander Qureshi incharge, CBC Srinagar spoke about the functioning of CBC and the spectrum of activities carried out by the department on SHS.

The ICOP at Kulgam was presided over by Shri Bashir Ahmad Shan, Vice-Principal GGMHSS, Kulgam. In his address, Shri Shan underscored the importance of awareness about the Swachhata Hi Seva initiative at the grassroots level. He said that Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) has brought about a visible change in the behaviour of the people, both in urban as well as rural areas.

Briefing the audience at GGMSS, Kulgam about SHS-2023, Shri Shahid Mohammad Lone, Field Publicity Officer, CBC said that the nationwide campaign is underway from September 15 to October 2, 2023 for mass mobilisation for shramdaan activities at the places of high footfall across India He said the focus of this year’s drive is on visual cleanliness and the welfare of Safai Mitras. Shri Lone impressed upon the students to take active part in the Ek Tareekh,Ek Ghanta,Ek Saath initiative to be held on October 1,2023 at 10 am in their respective localities .

Speakers called for the efforts at an individual as well as collective level to achieve the goal of ‘Garbage Free India’. Students also expressed their views regarding the nationwide campaign and discussed various challenges facing the proper waste disposal in homes.

On the occasion Swachhata Pledge was taken by the participants to commit themselves to the ideals of Swachh Bharat Mission. Shramdaan activity (cleanliness drive) was organised in the school campuses to motivate the students for ‘Swachh Vidhalay’ (Clean School). A Swachhta Rally was also taken out by the students of GGMHSS, Kulgam. Empanelled cultural troupe of the CBC presented a skit on Swachata sending out a message for collective community action for cleaner surroundings. Participants were also educated about the practice of waste segregation at the source and the use of colour coded dustbins. CBC also donated Swachhta related items to the schools