News
Can education become conflict neutral in 2020?
Srinagar, Dec 31: Clamour is growing for making education conflict neutral in 2020.
For the last few years education has become the biggest casualty of the conflict in Kashmir. Frequent closure of schools and educational institutions has left students in a fix.
Post August 5, students lost more than 150 days of classwork in the academic calendar. There are 250 days in the academic calendar in Kashmir. Of which 100 days of class work have been lost due to the prevailing situation.
Add Sundays and other holidays to the list, there were less than 100 days when students could attend the classes in the academic year. Plus, government announced closure of schools and colleges following the abrogation of Article 370.
“Conflict in Kashmir is nothing new to us. Our studies continue to suffer. Every year we witness clampdown that extends for months together. Is J&K government raising a generation of illiterates?” asked Ajra Wani, Phd Scholar at Kashmir University
Zoha Bhat, computer engineering student at Kashmir Government Polytechnic College said they hope 2020 will prove productive as far as education is concerned. “The home assignments that were given to us in 2019 proved disaster when it comes to technical education. Engineering relies on practical rather than theory. Plus due to internet gag, our concepts were not clear,” she said.
Basharat Ahmad, a parent, said there should be a complete policy overhaul in the education sector to make it conflict neutral. “In 2020 there should be no summer vacations. Gazetted holidays too should be done away with in the academic calendar. Education should be kept at arm’s length from politics,” he said.
Another parent, Manzoor Ahmad said examinations conducted at homes were not fair enough to promote students to the next class. “Our children have been suffering from years now. We want conflict in Kashmir should be kept aside and students should have right to study without fear,” he said.
Educationists have suggested that the government should frame “strong strategy” to make education conflict neutral.
“Education poses a bigger challenge to the administration in 2020. In 2019 students were promoted to next class without completing their syllabus. Children, who are in their next classes, are full of deficiencies,” said Bashir Ahmad Dar, a noted educationist of the valley.
Dar noted that administration should ensure proper functioning of educational institutions in the valley. “And they should take adequate steps to build conducive environment for healthy teaching and learning process”, he said.
Director, Department of School Education, Kashmir, Younis Malik said they are framing academic calendar 2020 to make up for the losses of 2019.
“In 2020 academic calendar there will around 240 days of classwork. The administration will make sure that proper functioning of schools will take place,” said Malik.
Director, School Education, said government has arranged 10 winter camps in each zone from class 3rd to 7th where students will be engaged in the learning process. “For classes 8th to 12th, winter tutorials have been established as per the demand”, he said
News
Kashmir in 2020:From consuming region to a producing giant
Srinagar, Dec 31: A decade long association with tourism business has yielded 33-year-old Muneer Ahmad of Baramulla less than what he had expected in 2010 when he took a loan to invest in this trade.
While initial years proved lucrative when tourists rush started breaking records, the 2014 floods, 2016 unrest and now 2019 uncertainty badly affected his business. With little saving, Ahmad is now exploring alternate avenues to create shock-absorbers for his business.
“Since I reside in a place where apple orchards are in abundance, horticulture can be the best option for me. I have now decided to buy some orchards in 2020 to create alternate business model,” he said.
Not just Ahmad, many like him are switching from conventional trade to newer fields in order to create a financial stability.
Sensing changing business dynamics, Kashmir Inc. too have jumped on to the bandwagon to make the valley a producing superpower from consuming region.
Leading the charge is The Kashmir Chamber of Industries and Commerce (KCCI) which has identified at least a dozen sectors in which people would invest in 2020.
“Prominent among these sectors include poultry, sheep farming, dairy, agriculture and horticulture, and others. We want to invest in these sectors to reduce dependency on other states,” said KCCI president Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad.
Kashmir, which produces 110 lakh kilograms of mutton annually, imports 310 lakh kilograms from other states.
Similarly, around two lakh metric tonnes of vegetables are imported from states including UP and Punjab.
The KCCI president said initially businessmen would invest around Rs 100 crore in 2020.
“Many businessmen have agreed to invest in these sectors. To implement the idea we held a meeting with Secretary, Sheep and Animal Husbandry, Asgar Samoon. He too assured us his full support,” Ahmad said.
The KCCI president said the chamber would hold a mega event in February to invite aspiring entrepreneurs to invest in these high growth sectors.
“It is KCCI’s resolution for 2020. We want new businessmen to explore these options. We are sure that if this business model is adopted, Kashmir will be self-reliant in next five years,” Ahmad said.
With a similar mindset of empowering the valley farmers, Department of Agriculture too is embarking on a mission to popularize cultivation of exotic vegetables and crops in in Kashmir in 2020.
The department has consulted framers to convince them for growing non-traditional crops including broccoli, lettuce, snow peas, parsley and sweet corn.
“The idea behind this programme is to ensure massive expansion of vegetable varieties in Kashmir. We expect to grow exotic crops on at least 500 hectares of land in coming season. Vegetables like broccoli, lettuce will introduce our farmers to international market. Besides, it will multiply their earnings,” said Altaf Aijaz Andrabi, director, Agriculture department, Kashmir.
Post abrogation of article 370, Kashmir businessmen suffered over Rs 17800 crore loss while almost five lakh youth lost their jobs in the first 120 days of uncertainty.
‘Preliminary Economic Loss Assessment Report’ by Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) released earlier this month shows that Kashmir was losing over Rs 119 crore each day in 11 major sectors the valley’s fragile economy roots into.
Tourism, as per the report, took the biggest cumulative hit of Rs 9191 crore during the period. The sector also witnessed a whopping 1, 40,500 job losses.
Moreover, the current situation is throwing major challenges to the businessmen. More than 40 per cent of traders have missed the deadline for filing Goods and Services Tax (GST) returns in the valley.
Since July, business community has not been able to file GST returns as government blocked mobile and broadband internet services post abrogation of Article 370 on August 5.
News
`Diabetic foot’ poses new challenge in Kashmir
Srinagar: Fifty-year-old artisan Manzoor Ahmad (name changed) is learning to walk all over again. It has been six months since Manzoor’s right foot was amputated after he developed a serious infection.
Manzoor, who has been suffering from diabetes for the last 15 years, developed a blister on his right toe in May. Three months later, the blister took the shape of a wound that refused to heal. “By the time I consulted a doctor, it was already too late. My foot couldn’t be salvaged,” he said.
Similarly, Ayaz Ahmad, 55, has been suffering from diabetes for the last 10 years. In May, a thorn pierced his left foot while tending to the garden. Subsequently, he developed a swelling followed by ulceration and necrosis (death and degeneration of the tissue).
“Two months on, I noticed foul- smelling discharge from the wound. This is when I rushed to the doctor, who told me that the thorn was still inside the foot and required wound debridement (a surgical process that carefully removes dead tissue),” Ayaz said.
Diabetes prevalence has increased significantly in the valley over the last one decade. Health experts said disease is often diagnosed in patients after irreversible complications such as retinopathy, kidney damage, heart disease or slow-healing wounds.
Dr Nazir Palla, an endocrinologist at SMHS hospital, said individuals suffering from diabetes are susceptible to neuropathy.
“It occurs when blood vessels supplying nerves with oxygen and nutrients are damaged. Owing to which the individuals suffering from diabetes are unable to feel pain. This translates into injuries being undetected for prolonged periods, resulting in minor injuries and alterations becoming gateways to potentially disabling infections, which may necessitate lower limb amputation,” he said.
Dr Palla stressed that prevention and early diagnosis are the way forward.”Proper awareness can help in saving a limb’, he said.
Dr Hayat Bhat, an endocrinologist at SMHS hospital, said diabetic patients in Kashmir are unaware of the gravity of the diabetic foot problem. “The foot care in diabetics is of paramount importance as it goes unnoticed leading to infections, which may require amputation and even lead to death,” Dr Bhat said.
A 2018 study by Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar revealed that one out of every ten residents of Srinagar aged over 20 years has insulin dependent diabetes.
The findings reveal that 22 percent of the Srinagar population suffers from impaired fasting glucose (IFG), a condition also called pre-diabetes which indicates a person would eventually land-up a diabetic if no medical intervention is done immediately
News
Time for Bollywood to revive its romance with Kashmir: Adv Khan
MUMBAI, DEC 25: Farooq Khan, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor has urged the Bollywood to revive its decades’ old romance with Kashmir to promote it as a cherished tourist destination globally.
The Advisor was speaking at a function organised by ‘Spandan Arts’ in connection with presentation of 11th Mohammed Rafi awards here last evening.
Addressing the jam-packed gathering including top Bollywood stars, producers, directors and singers, Advisor Khan, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said that Jammu and Kashmir is a place known not only for its hospitality but also for its serene and picturesque locations. “This is not a place of terrorism, but a paradise of tourism,” he said and added that unfortunately a negative perception has been created about Kashmir to the outside world while the ground reality is entirely different.
“To see the reality on ground, you will have to visit the place and I am sure you will find it as peaceful as any other part of the country,” he told the audience.
He reminded the audience that the film industry had a very cherished and affectionate relationship with Kashmir in eighties and early nineties, adding that due to various reasons that connection was lost from past few years. “It is the right time for reviving that age-old link between Bollywood and Kashmir,” he said.
He appealed the film fraternity to renew that old connection by starting to explore the Union Territory with new dynamism by shooting for their films at virgin locations in and around Jammu and Kashmir. He also urged the event organisers that the next edition of Mohammed Rafi Awards should be hosted in J&K in order to promote the place as secure and safe for visitors.
“It takes time to change people’s perception. What our government intends to do is to change it,” he said and added that J&K is ideal for high end tourism with varied areas and products for which the relevant infrastructure is continuously being upgraded.
On the occasion, Advisor Khan also appealed media to play their role in presenting a true picture of Kashmir in order to promote it as safe tourist destination to the outside world.
He said that the Government is committed in its endeavours for promoting J&K as safest place for tourism and investment. He said in this regard a three-day global Investors summit is being held next year for the first time in the Union Territory.
He added that the hosting of the JK Investor Summit will provide JK with an opportunity to showcase its strengths, strategies and potential.
Meanwhile, Advisor Khan presented 11th Mohammad Rafi awards at the function.
12th Mohammed Rafi Jeevan Gaurav Award for 2019 was given posthumously to senior musician Chitragupta. The award was received by Chiragupta’s son Anand Milind. Senior singer Sudesh Bhosale was given Mohammed Rafi Award.