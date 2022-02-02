New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (February 2, 2022) addressed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers across the country virtually. PM Modi’s address comes a day after the Union Budget is tabled in Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

During the address, PM Modi said, “Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman comprehensively explained the Budget in a timely manner given its vastness. I will also try to focus on important aspects of the Budget, today.”

“This Budget focuses on the poor, middle class and youth and aims to provide them basic necessities. Our Govt is working on the saturation of basic facilities,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi in his address highlighted that the world’s perspective towards India has transformed. “There is a possibility of a new world order post-COVID pandemic. Today, the world’s perspective of looking at India has changed a lot. Now, the world wants to see a stronger India,” PM Modi.

“With the world’s changed perspective towards India, it is imperative for us to take the country forward at a rapid pace by strengthening our economy,” the prime minister added.

Additionally, PM Modi also stated that the budget has several steps to take India on the road towards modernization.

“In the last 7 years,the decisions taken are continuously enlarging the Indian economy. 7-8 years ago, India’s GDP was Rs 1.10 lakh cr. Today, our GDP is nearly Rs 2.3 lakh crore. In 2013-14, India’s exports stood at Rs 2.85 lakh crore. Today, it has achieved Rs 4.7 lakh crore,” PM Modi explained.

The prime minister also revealed that the government is focused on modernizing Indian agriculture. “The budget also focused on modernizing Indian agriculture with a focus on organic farming. This will make farming more lucrative. Kisan drones and other machinery will be made available to the farmers at reasonable prices,” said PM Modi.

“The budget also focused on the development of villages at the border. NCC Centres will be brought in at schools situated at the border,” PM added.