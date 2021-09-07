Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Budgam admin makes RAT mandatory for students below 18 years

Srinagar:  DC Budgam S.A. Mirza  Tuesday said unless people follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, there is apprehension that positive cases may rise again.

“We are witnessing rise in cases in some areas for the last three weeks resulting in designation of some new micro containment zones,” he said in his routine press briefing.

 

He said with the opening of educational institutions for class 10th to 12th more precautions and safety measures were needed.

The DC once again appealed people to go for 100% vaccination and particularly asked students above 18 years to ensure they take the jab before resuming classes.

“Students below the age of 18 shall have Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) mandatory in case they have to attend classes.

He said that presently there are 142 active positive cases, recovery  rate is 99% and positively  rate stands at 0.46% in the district.


