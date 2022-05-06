SRINAGAR, MAY 6: Union Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), V. Srinivas, today reviewed arrangements for the upcoming Regional Conference on “Bringing Citizens and Government Closer–Through Administrative Reforms” at IMPA here.

Director-General, IMPARD, Saurabh Bhagat, Officers of DARPG, Department of Administrative Reforms, Inspections and Training (ARI), J&K and IT Department, J&K attended the meeting.

Pertinently, the Regional Conference would be organized at SKICC on May 16 and 17, 2022 as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, celebrating the 75th year of India’s independence. The conference would focus on “Innovations in Administration”; “Promoting Wellness through Sports under Khelo India Scheme”, “Jan Bhagidari – People’s Participation” and “Holistic Development through One District One Product Scheme”.

The dignitaries expected to attend the conference included Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha and Union Minister of State, Prime Minister’s Office, Dr. Jitendra Singh, and fifty delegates from 10 states and 2 Union Territories will participate in the event.

The Conference would be coordinated by Nodal Departments including J&K IMPARD and ARI & Trainings, J&K.