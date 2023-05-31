SRINAGAR: Power Controller Kashmir has informed that in order to facilitate Branch Cutting of trees laying in the vicinity of 132Kv Mirbazar- Kulgam Transmission line the power supply to receiving stations Kulgam, Yaripora, DH Pora and Devsar shall remain affected on June 04 from 10 am to 5 pm.

Likewise, in order to facilitate Branch Cutting of trees laying in the vicinity of 33 Kv lines the power supply to receiving stations Ashajipora, Dialgam, Brakpora and Malaknag shall remain affected on June 01 from 10 am to 4 pm and receiving stations Brakhpora, Malakhnag and Anchidora and Akura shall remain affected on June 03 from 10 am to 4 pm.

Similarly, in order to carry out erection of ST Poles the power supply to receiving stations Karan Nagar and Shalistore shall remain affected on June 04 from 11 am to 4 pm.

Likewise, in order to carry out work of laying of OPGW on 132 Kv Wanpoh-Awantipora Transmission line the power supply to 132 Kv Wanpoh-Awantipora Ckt-1, 33Kv SICOP Line (From Wanpoh GSS), 11Kv Wanpoh Feeder ( From Harnag receiving station) and 11 Kv Railway Feeder (From Harnag receiving station) shall remain affected on May 31 from 05 am to 05 pm.