Bollywood comes calling: Famous filmmaker Sandeep Singh to shoot 200-episode series in Kashmir

Sabha Khan

Srinagar: Top Bollywood filmmaker Sandeep Singh, who served as CEO of Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions, has arrived in Kashmir to shoot a 200-episode series.

Set in Jammu and Kashmir, the series is based on the life story of a soldier.

The series features Kashmir-based actor Towseef Mir in the lead role. “I will provide full opportunity to the local Kashmiri people be it D.O.P., make-up, or other logistics,” Sandeep said.

Sandeep has delivered several hits under his tenure as CEO of Sanjay Leela Bhansali productions such as Rowdy Rathore, Ram Leela, Shirin Farhad, and many more.

In 2015 Sandeep established Legend Studios Private Limited as an independent producer and produced great films such as Aligarh, Sarbjit, Bhoomi, PM Narendra Modi, etc.

Sandeep said “I am surprised to see such great developments in Kashmir. Great coffee shops have been built, hotels, and streets and it just looks like Italy. Everyone from industry should come and shoot their projects in Kashmir”.

“Kashmir is so beautiful that people will forget Italy, Paris, and Germany if they shoot here,” Sandeep said.

“Kashmir has a rich culture, tradition, and cuisine. It can be a world-class destination,” he added.

Sandeep is all set to come up with a web series ‘Amrapali’, with Ankita Lokhande and Zain Durrani, a famous actor from Kashmir Valley.

“I would like to conduct workshops on acting, writing, and music. If I received an invitation from the school, colleges, and universities I would love to hold free workshops. Kashmir is full of talent. I would love to explore the talent of youth. It is my dream to introduce an acting school in Kashmir if the government will support me,” he said.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for prioritizing the development of Jammu and Kashmir. “I am going to meet Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also to discuss the future of the film industry in the region,” he said