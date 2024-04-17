‘Boat Tragedy’: PHD Chamber of Commerce mourns loss of lives

Srinagar, April 17: The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir on Wednesday said it is deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred yesterday, resulting in the loss of lives of several individuals, including four school children, after a boat overturned due to a snapped steering rope.

“Our hearts go out to the families of the deceased and missing persons during this difficult time. We stand in solidarity with them as they mourn the loss of their loved one,” a statement issued by the Chamber of Commerce said.

Chairman Kashmir chapter, A P Vicky Shaw demanded immediate completion of the under construction bridges over Jhelum to prevent such accidents in the future. Additionally, he urged the authorities to make life jackets mandatory for all passengers traveling through boats, whether in Jhelum, Dal Lake, or Manasbal Lake.

“We call for immediate action to provide life jackets to all boats through disaster management funding. It is essential to prioritize the safety of individuals who rely on water transportation for their daily commute. In this hour of grief, the PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry Kashmir demands compensation for the families of the deceased from the government. We believe that it is crucial to support those who have been affected by this tragedy and provide them with the necessary assistance during this challenging time,” the statement said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased and missing persons. We hope for a swift resolution to this incident and for the implementation of necessary safety measures to prevent such tragedies in the future,” it added.