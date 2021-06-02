BJP leader Rakesh Pandit shot dead in Tral

Tral: Unknown gunmen on Wednesday evening shot dead a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader while another associate of the party was wounded in Tral area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said.

An official said that suspected militants shot at a BJP leader in Tral, adding that he was shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. He identified the BJP leader as Rakesh Pandit.

The official said that he was shot at house of neighbor Mushtaq Ahmad where his daughter identified as Asifa Mushtaq has also sustained injuries during the attack, saying that she has been shifted to Sub District Hospital Tral where she is undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the officials said that the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers—(KNO)