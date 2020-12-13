BJP Chief Nadda tests positive for coronavirus

Jagat Prakash Nadda, the national president of Bharatiya Janata Party, on Sunday said that he has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

“On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got the test done and the report came back positive,” Nadda wrote on social media platform Twitter. “My health is fine, following all the guidelines in home isolation on the advice of doctors,” he further added.

BJP chief also urged all who had come in contact with him recently, to get checked. “My request is, whoever has come in contact in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get yourself checked,” he mentioned.

Nadda’s convoy was pelted with stones last week by alleged Trinamool Congress workers at Sirakol in Diamond Harbour area of South 24 Parganas district, where he had gone to address a rally. Nadda called the attack “unprecedented” and alleged the state has slipped into “complete lawlessness and goonda raj”.